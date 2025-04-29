Kevin Nash on why he missed WrestleMania 41

Kevin Nash on why The Rock missed WrestleMania: "Rock couldn’t show up because Rock was filming a Scorsese film. The last time Rock showed up before Hercules, he tore his pelvis bone and cost production $10 million. He can say whatever he wants, ‘I didn’t want to F up John… pic.twitter.com/pC76JqUZHh — AIR (@AIRGold_) April 28, 2025

Kevin Nash explained why The Rock missed WrestleMania 41, shutting down rumors that it was simply a creative choice. According to Nash, The Rock was unable to appear because he was filming a Martin Scorsese movie, and the film’s production team wasn’t willing to risk another costly injury like the one The Rock suffered before shooting Hercules, which delayed production and cost $10 million.

Nash said, “Rock couldn’t show up because he was filming a Scorsese film. The last time Rock showed up before Hercules, he tore his pelvis bone and cost production $10 million. He can say whatever he wants, ‘I didn’t want to F up John Cena’s moment.’ He didn’t have the option. Scorsese was not gonna let him.”

Nash added that whether the movie was filming or in pre-production, there was no way the studio would allow The Rock to get in the ring and risk another injury.

Currently, The Rock is set to star in Scorsese’s upcoming crime boss film alongside Emily Blunt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

