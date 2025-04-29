Heyman appears in viral Tik Tok video, Punk would have preferred Heyman to pick Reigns over Rollins

– WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has appeared ina viral Tik Tok video with model Daniella Chavez

WWE's Paul Heyman in a TikTok with model Daniella Chavez for some reason… pic.twitter.com/Uk4sIwsy0X — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 28, 2025

– CM Punk says he would have preferred Paul Heyman to choose Roman Reigns rather than Seth Rollins following his betrayal:

“Heyman has betrayed me before. We’ve been friends for a very long time, and friends fight. Since he’s betrayed me before, he knows how this plays out.

“He knows there’s receipts coming for him, too. The betrayal and the mental pain, I think, are worse than the physical.

“I almost wish he would’ve done all that and stuck with Roman, because going with Seth was the real pain. But you know what? Seth needs him.”

(sourde: Deadline)

