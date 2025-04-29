Gunther reacts to Pat McAfee, Paul Heyman on Jey Uso’s box office draw, Liv Morgan note

– Taking to Twitter on April 29, GUNTHER reacted to the official WWE graphic for his Backlash match against Pat McAfee with two emojis: “” — a clear sign that he finds the whole thing laughable, or perhaps a dead man walking situation for McAfee.

– Last night on Raw, Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan spoke with Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis who filled in for Adam Pearce. Morgan revealed that she needs time off to go and film a big Hollywood movie. The exact details of the film and her role in the movie are expected to be revealed next week on RAW.

– Paul Heyman (via SHAK Wrestling) says haters that say Jey Uso is a failure are clueless and absolutely full of it. YEET!

“When people say “Well, you know Jey Uso’s been kind of a letdown.” Really? By what metric? He’s driving numbers. He’s moving revenue. He’s a commerce facilitator. He’s selling tickets.

He is bringing in revenue to WWE a company that’s publicly traded and therefore with that gross revenue and therefore the net revenue, the stock goes up. Where has he not scored?

Those who say he has been disappointing or is less than he was at the Royal Rumble do not know what the heck they’re talking about.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

