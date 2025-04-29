Buddy Matthews on the challenges and joys of maintaining his relationship with Rhea Ripley
Buddy Matthews opened up about the challenges and joys of maintaining his relationship with Rhea Ripley despite their opposite wrestling schedules. “Sometimes it becomes a bit of a pain in the a**,” he admitted, referring to the logistics of their time apart. “But we just kind of lock in that well, she’s definitely on a Monday, whether she’s on live events or not, depends. But then if I’m on a Wednesday or a Saturday, then we get a couple of days in there. But we learn to work it out.”
Matthews grew emotional while reflecting on their bond, saying, “I get kind of emotional talking about it; I’ve married my best friend. There isn’t anyone that I’d want to spend any more time with. I only need her. That’s it.” He emphasized how much she means to him, noting, “I don’t need a massive group of friends. I don’t need approval. As long as I have her I could be the clown too, and we can just be chilled. I don’t need to go out.”
Describing their ideal time together, Matthews shared, “Give me a pizza, my wife, a horror movie, and we are good. I’m on cloud nine, and then generally, I’ll fall asleep, but that’s because I’m comfortable. That’s a good thing for a guy, if a guy could fall asleep.” He concluded with a heartfelt sentiment: “She’s my best friend, and now I’m very lucky.”
Source: Insight