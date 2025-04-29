Bryan Danielson says he would always pick Tony Khan over Triple H and Vince McMahon

AEW star Bryan Danielson (via Daily Star) says he would always pick Tony Khan over Triple H and Vince McMahon.

“Regardless of what people think, this is my legitimate answer. People are going to assume that because I work for AEW, I’m just saying this because Tony Khan is my boss, but I would legitimately pick Tony over Triple H, Vince McMahon, Eric Bischoff, Dixie Carter etc.

I think he’s very in tune with what wrestling fans want, but he’s also just a good person. I know that he always tries to treat people with respect and kindness, no matter where they are on the roster.”

