Bryan Danielson: “no desire to wrestle right now”

Bryan Danielson competed in his last match at AEW WrestleDream 2024, losing the AEW World Title to Jon Moxley, and took time off to heal up. He spoke with Alistair McGeorge of Metro about his in-ring future. Here are the highlights:

On his wrestling future: “I have no inclination right now, and no desire to wrestle right now. The last six months of my career built up to that I actually, I look at it now as a blessing. Because the six months leading into my last match were so hard and my neck was so bad. And, I mean, there’s things that I couldn’t physically do, right? When the last match came against, against Moxley, I was ready. And that’s a good place to be, because when I was forced to retire before [in WWE in 2016], I didn’t want to be retired. I kept fighting internally and outwardly to to come back. Now I’m at peace with it. And I don’t know if I would be so at peace if I hadn’t been hurting as bad as I was the last six months.”

