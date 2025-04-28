WWE Raw goes down live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Scheduled for the show is Nick Aldis stepping in as the special Raw General Manager for the night, Logan Paul with a special message, Pat McAfee will address GUNTHER’s actions, Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez, Becky Lynch will explain her attack of Lyra Valkyria, plus Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman will appear live.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, April 28, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 4/28/25

Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Raw results …

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

