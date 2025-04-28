WWE Raw preview

Apr 28, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Announced for Monday Night Raw…

– Becky Lynch to explain why she attacked Lyra Valkyria.

– Nick Aldis is in for Adam Pearce as GM for the night due medical reasons

– Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

– Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker to appear.

– Pat McAfee to address GUNTHER’s attack.

– Logan Paul delivers a message.

