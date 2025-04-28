WWE Raw preview

Announced for Monday Night Raw…

– Becky Lynch to explain why she attacked Lyra Valkyria.

– Nick Aldis is in for Adam Pearce as GM for the night due medical reasons

– Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

– Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker to appear.

– Pat McAfee to address GUNTHER’s attack.

– Logan Paul delivers a message.

What will @BeckyLynchWWE have to say about last week's betrayal tomorrow night on #WWERaw? KANSAS CITY

️ https://t.co/O85mQLIWcP pic.twitter.com/SJmHGHM5Nn — WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2025

Following the shocking conclusion to #WWERaw after #WrestleMania, this dangerous trio will be in the building tomorrow night on #RawOnNetflix! KANSAS CITY

️ https://t.co/O85mQLIonh pic.twitter.com/UStxqdvoWL — WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

