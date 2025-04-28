WWE Raw preview
Announced for Monday Night Raw…
– Becky Lynch to explain why she attacked Lyra Valkyria.
– Nick Aldis is in for Adam Pearce as GM for the night due medical reasons
– Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez
– Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker to appear.
– Pat McAfee to address GUNTHER’s attack.
– Logan Paul delivers a message.
What will @BeckyLynchWWE have to say about last week's betrayal tomorrow night on #WWERaw?
KANSAS CITY
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2025
Following the shocking conclusion to #WWERaw after #WrestleMania, this dangerous trio will be in the building tomorrow night on #RawOnNetflix!
KANSAS CITY
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2025