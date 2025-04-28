WWE News and Notes
– WWE has now filed the trademark ‘Jamar Hampton’
– Big E praises the competitors from the WWE Tag Team Championship TLC match:
Had to rewatch the TLC Tag Match from #SmackDown this morning. Take a bow, gentlemen. We got a top tier, Mania caliber match. All 6 men should be immensely proud of their work. Hope this catapults them all to bigger opportunities.
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) April 26, 2025
– Vince McMahon note:
#VinceMcMahon is still the third biggest shareholder of #TKO pic.twitter.com/AparKia5pZ
— Makaveli (@MakaveliDTA) April 27, 2025
– Stephanie Vaquer posted:
Do not mistake my silence for weakness; I don’t need to raise my voice; my presence is a silent empire.
No confundas mi silencio con debilidad, no necesito alzar la voz; mi presencia es un imperio silencioso. pic.twitter.com/bAEI70MMWx
— Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) April 26, 2025
久しぶりだね✨
相変わらず日本語も上手。
頑張ってね！@Steph_Vaquer pic.twitter.com/7eiDgyb0xq
— 丸藤 正道 (@noah_marufuji_) April 21, 2025