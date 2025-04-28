Two possible WWE Raw call ups, Rey Mysterio posts an update, Bron Breakker note

– According to a report from PWInsider Elite, it is believed that both Roxanne Perez and Giulia are being called up to the Monday Night Raw brand. Therefore, fans can expect to see them on the red brand going forward.

During last week’s episode of Raw, Roxanne Perez and Giulia interrupted Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY‘s match and attacked them both, making it clear they are on Raw to create a ton of chaos.

– Bron Breakker (via @WWEGP) names Travis Scott when asked for a celebrity he wants to spear the soul out of.

– Rey Mysterio shared that he’s in Birmingham, Alabama at Andrews Sports Medicine, preparing for surgery after suffering an injury before WrestleMania. He promised to keep fans updated and thanked them for their support.

