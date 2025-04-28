Trick Williams attacks Joe Hendry at TNA Rebellion

Trick Williams attacked TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry after the main event of TNA Rebellion.

Williams attacked Hendry, and then crotch chopped the crowd before throwing the TNA World Heavyweight Championship onto Joe Hendry.

Trick Williams crossed the line NXT is everywhere – RAW, SmackDown and tonight at TNA Rebellion.@JoeHendry you have an open invitation this Tuesday to come to @WWENXT, and settle this issue with Trick. 8/7c @TheCW — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 28, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

