Trick Williams attacks Joe Hendry at TNA Rebellion

Apr 28, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Trick Williams attacked TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry after the main event of TNA Rebellion.

Williams attacked Hendry, and then crotch chopped the crowd before throwing the TNA World Heavyweight Championship onto Joe Hendry.

