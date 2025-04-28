TNA in talks with Ace Austin to retain him

TNA is actively working to keep one of their standout performers on the roster.

Fightful Select is reporting that the company has opened discussions with Ace Austin about extending his stay. While it’s unclear how far along negotiations are, TNA officials are said to be optimistic about reaching a new deal.

Ace Austin had previously re-signed with TNA in March 2024.

Additionally, Chris Bey’s original TNA contract was also set to expire around this time. However, with his recent injury, it’s uncertain how his contractual situation is being handled.

