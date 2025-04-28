Tiffany Stratton on working with Charlotte Flair, Wrestlemania to London note, Mayu Iwatani to WWE?

– While speaking to Alfred Konuwa, Tiffany Stratton was asked if she and Charlotte Flair had a moment once the dust settled and whether they were able to make peace after WrestleMania 41. Stratton explained that after the match, they shared a moment of sportsmanship, and Charlotte Flair told her she was proud of her. She confirmed that everything between them was good.

– The latest on Mayu Iwatani potentially joining WWE:

“WWE’s been after her for years and years and years. IYO (SKY) doing so well might have encouraged her to go.

“They tried to get IYO, Kairi (Sane) and Mayu Iwatani years ago.”

(source: Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio)

– Mayor of London Sadiq Khan “remains committed to making London WrestleMania’s first international destination.” This was noted in a report about how sporting events hosted in London last year generated a £230 million boost for London’s economy.

(source: london.gov.uk)

