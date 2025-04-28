Tegan Nox on Becky Lynch helping others, Hartwell vs. Yamashita announced, Toni Storm note

– Toni Storm made a confident statement about her standing as a champion, declaring, “Obviously, I am a better champion than not just Mercedes, but any kind of champion.” She emphasized that there should be no doubt about her superiority, adding, “That can’t possibly be a question. You know the answer to that.”

(Source: Muscle Memory)

– Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) on Becky Lynch helping others in the locker room.

“Becky (Lynch) is such a good person in the sense of, one, she’s nice, but she fought for so many of the women in the locker room.

She specifically asked to work with a lot of us, which you don’t really hear much of these days, so getting to work with her and learn from her was one of the best experiences ever, and I cannot thank Becky enough for that.”

(source: Horror Pop After Midnight)

– Indi Hartwell vs Miyu Yamashita announced for HOG Waging War

Indi Hartwell returns to HOG at #WagingWar when she battles Miyu Yamashita in Chicago on Friday May 9th! Get your tickets now ⬇️https://t.co/772xfybsgt@indi_hartwell @miyu_tjp pic.twitter.com/cNiUNslf3J — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) April 28, 2025

