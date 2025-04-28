New matched announced for Raw, ring side ticket prices for Summerslam, Gunther update

Apr 28, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

GUNTHER has been spotted in London several times over the last week, reports PWInsider. The belief among those spoken to in WWE is his kayfabe suspension will be 2-3 weeks

– Per @/AndrewBaydala, The Ringside tickets for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam 2025 are costing over $40,000+ for both nights.

– Interim GM Nick Aldis has announced Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile tonight on RAW

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Viva Van

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal