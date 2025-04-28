New matched announced for Raw, ring side ticket prices for Summerslam, Gunther update

– GUNTHER has been spotted in London several times over the last week, reports PWInsider. The belief among those spoken to in WWE is his kayfabe suspension will be 2-3 weeks

– Per @/AndrewBaydala, The Ringside tickets for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam 2025 are costing over $40,000+ for both nights.

There was a very limited number of tickets (fewer than 10) made available at the $ 40,000 ELITE PLUS price/package, and they sold out almost immediately, according to OL.#SummerSlam #WWERAW #SmackDown https://t.co/Sk8b1BOXNj — Andrew Baydala (@AndrewBaydala) April 28, 2025

– Interim GM Nick Aldis has announced Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile tonight on RAW

