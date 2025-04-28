Naomi on the possibility of starting a family, new Undertaker and Vince McMahon photo

– Former WWE owner Vince McMahon and The Undertaker have been spotted together in Saudi Arabia.

– Naomi opened up about her future and the possibility of starting a family, sharing, “I always wanted kids young. I always wanted a lot.” She acknowledged that time is becoming a factor, saying, “Your girl is getting up there. I’m 37. Time. I’ve got to figure this out like yesterday.” Naomi admitted she’s struggling with the decision, stating, “I’m asking myself and struggling with that question. I’m definitely leaning towards it, but I’ve had health issues. I only have one ovary.” She explained that even if she wanted to continue wrestling, “my biological clock, I can’t.”

Facing important choices, Naomi revealed, “We got a lot to figure out. I have to step away and take care of my health and myself. If we’re going to have kids, I have to start that process very soon.” With these personal challenges ahead, she expressed that her current time in wrestling feels even more meaningful: “With that on my mind and on my plate, I think that makes my time left here even more special and valuable to me.” Naomi concluded by saying, “That’s why I’m so passionate about what I’m doing because I think this might be it.”

Source: The Nikki & Brie Show

