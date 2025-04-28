Mayu Iwatani is leaving Stardom

It is with a heavy heart that Mayu Iwatani announces that she has wrestled in #STARDOM for the final time.

As of today, Iwatani is no longer a member of the STARDOM roster.

This news comes following Iwatani's loss of the IWGP Women's Championship 24 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/wQATSp4KzM

