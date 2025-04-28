Mayu Iwatani is leaving Stardom

Apr 28, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Mayu Iwatani is leaving thr STARDOM promotion. This comes one day after losing the IWGP Women’s Championship to Syuri. Iwatani has stated that this decision has been difficult for her.

Iwatani had been with STARDOM since January 2011.

Source: Stardom Press Conference

