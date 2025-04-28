Mayu Iwatani is leaving Stardom
It is with a heavy heart that Mayu Iwatani announces that she has wrestled in #STARDOM for the final time.
As of today, Iwatani is no longer a member of the STARDOM roster.
This news comes following Iwatani's loss of the IWGP Women's Championship 24 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/wQATSp4KzM
— Walker Stewart (ウォーカー・スチュワート) (@VelvetVoiceWS) April 28, 2025
Mayu Iwatani is leaving thr STARDOM promotion. This comes one day after losing the IWGP Women’s Championship to Syuri. Iwatani has stated that this decision has been difficult for her.
Iwatani had been with STARDOM since January 2011.
Source: Stardom Press Conference