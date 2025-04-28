Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan drop a new video together

This morning at 6AM, Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff dropped a brand-new video that immediately had wrestling fans talking.

In true throwback fashion, the two legends came together to remind the world exactly who they are — and to tease the arrival of a new “third man.”

In the video, Hogan and Bischoff reflected on changing the world of professional wrestling once before, and promised they’re about to do it again.

“You know who we are… but you have no idea why you should.”

“We’re here to slice and dice the world of wrestling — and you’re not gonna know what hit you.”

They teased a third man joining them — calling him a “real badXXX,” a proven world-class athlete, and someone whose arrival is going to “rock your world.”

No name was revealed yet — but the excitement is real.

(Source: Book Pro Wrestlers)

