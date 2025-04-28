Dominik Mysterio reveals original plan for IC championship win, Smackdown viewership, Batista note

Apr 28, 2025 - by staff

Dominik Mysterio revealed that the original plan after his Intercontinental Championship win at WrestleMania 41 was for him to just head backstage-but the crowd reaction was so electric that Triple H sent him back out for a celebration in the ring.

Dominik said he was genuinely surprised by the fans cheering him, especially since he’s usually one of the most booed stars in WWE.
The moment was so unexpected that he made sure to find his mom in the crowd and shove the title in her face during his second lap, making the celebration even more memorable.

– Batista was made an honorary deputy sheriff in Florida.

– Smackdown on April 25 averaged 1,599,000 viewers, 0.51 P18-49 rating

