Dominik Mysterio reveals original plan for IC championship win, Smackdown viewership, Batista note

– Dominik Mysterio revealed that the original plan after his Intercontinental Championship win at WrestleMania 41 was for him to just head backstage-but the crowd reaction was so electric that Triple H sent him back out for a celebration in the ring.

Dominik said he was genuinely surprised by the fans cheering him, especially since he’s usually one of the most booed stars in WWE.

The moment was so unexpected that he made sure to find his mom in the crowd and shove the title in her face during his second lap, making the celebration even more memorable.

Dominik Mysterio says the original plan was for him to just go backstage after he won the IC Championship But the crowd reaction made Triple H send him back to the ring for a celebration (Busted Open Radio) pic.twitter.com/b3rbhrgoRf — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 28, 2025

– Batista was made an honorary deputy sheriff in Florida.

– Smackdown on April 25 averaged 1,599,000 viewers, 0.51 P18-49 rating

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

