Chelsea Green announces she is taking a break and says goodbye to WWE after losing the Women’s United States Championship.

Goodbye for now @WWE

This is my farewell address pic.twitter.com/tpIAMNI3wW — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 27, 2025

STILL America’s greatest asset pic.twitter.com/8iLJ4IME5o — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 26, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email