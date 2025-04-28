AEW Grand Slam: Mexico sold out

The AEW Grand Slam: Mexico event in collaboration with CMLL has completely sold out.

Just two days after tickets went on sale on Ticketmaster.com.mx, Arena Mexico is out of seats and the Ticketmaster page for the event says that tickets are currently unavailable.

The event, which will be AEW’s debut in the country, had a very, very strong start, with all the 16,000-plus seats in the historic arena, called the Cathedral of Lucha Libre, all on sale.

Grand Slam: Mexico is set for Wednesday, June 18, and will air on TBS and Max in Dynamite’s regular spot.

