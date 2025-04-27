Video: Kenzie Paige attacks students at Natalya’s Dungeon

This leaked video was the final straw for NWA President William Patrick Corgan, showing NWA World Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige attacking, without provocation, students at WWE Superstar Natalya’s Dungeon. Therefore, the decision had been made: ‘The Burke’ will be on the line at… pic.twitter.com/eTBv2VF06d — NWA (@nwa) April 26, 2025

This leaked video was the final straw for NWA President William Patrick Corgan. After this shocking footage surfaced of NWA World Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige attacking students at WWE Superstar Natalya’s Dungeon, Corgan made a decisive move: the Burke will be on the line in a world title match at the 2025 Crockett Cup. This historic showdown takes place live from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Don’t miss it—get your tickets now at NWALiveEvents.com

