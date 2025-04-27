Video: Kenzie Paige attacks students at Natalya’s Dungeon

Apr 27, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

This leaked video was the final straw for NWA President William Patrick Corgan. After this shocking footage surfaced of NWA World Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige attacking students at WWE Superstar Natalya’s Dungeon, Corgan made a decisive move: the Burke will be on the line in a world title match at the 2025 Crockett Cup. This historic showdown takes place live from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Don’t miss it—get your tickets now at NWALiveEvents.com

