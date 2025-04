Pat McAfee to address the Gunther situation on Raw

Adam Pearce announced that Pat McAfee will address Gunther, Rhea Ripley will face Roxanne Perez, and Nick Aldis will serve as GM for the night.

#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP has OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS ahead of #RawOnNetflix tomorrow night live from Kansas City! PLUS: #SmackDown GM @RealNickAldis will be filling in and calling the shots for one night only. pic.twitter.com/sjMhHUkihE — WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2025

