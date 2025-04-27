Notes on Chelsea Green and Alex Hammerstone

– Chelsea Green comments on losing the Women’s US Championship to Zelina Vega on SmackDown.

STILL America’s greatest asset pic.twitter.com/8iLJ4IME5o — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 26, 2025

– The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Alex Hammerstone will make his NWA debut at the Crockett Cup next month. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on May 17.

Huge announcement YBH x @nwa

Big debut at the Crockett Cup may 17th pic.twitter.com/L3YF5Pkobm — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) April 26, 2025

