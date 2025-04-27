Notes on Chelsea Green and Alex Hammerstone

Apr 27, 2025 - by James Walsh

– Chelsea Green comments on losing the Women’s US Championship to Zelina Vega on SmackDown.

– The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Alex Hammerstone will make his NWA debut at the Crockett Cup next month. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on May 17.

