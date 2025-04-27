Logan Paul on what Cena told him after his mania match, Chelsea Green at the NFL draft (photo)

– Logan Paul (via ImPaulsive) on what John Cena said to him after his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania:

“Later in the day after my match With AJ, John Cena was walking by, before he became the GOAT statistically, he pointed at me and said ‘Now that’s how a bad guy works.’

“I was all sweaty, it was right after my match. He looked me in the eye and pointed at me and said ‘Now that’s how a bad guy works.'”

– Watching the NFL Draft and Chelsea Green shows up with the belt. Jimmy Uso and Seth Rollins also announced draft picks.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

