Live TNA Rebellion PPV results

Live results from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, LA

Countdown show:

– Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx) defeated Rosemary, Xia Brookside and Léi Ying Lee by pinfall

– Elijah sang a song to the ring and it turned into The Red Hot Chili Pepper’s Under The Bridge

– Shane Haste of TMDK and NJPW answers Elijah’s Open Challenge. Elijah defeated Shane Haste with a jumping tombstone

PPV:

– Ultimate X match for TNA X Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. KC Navarro vs. Leon Slater vs. Matt Cardona vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Sidney Akeem

Moose literally stole the win from Leon Slater, After the Swanton 450, Leon went for the championship, took it down, and then was speared by Moose, who then won by holding the Championship up.

– Jeff Tremaine and Rick Kosick of Jackass are in attendance

– Ash & Heather by Elegance dressed up as Playboy Bunnies

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

