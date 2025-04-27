Konnan talks WWE’s acquisition of AAA

Speaking about the recent WWE acquisition of AAA on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan said that now that the promotion is under WWE, their shows will look a lot better and they will be able to work with the WWE talent as well, not just NXT.

The Cuban star noted that AAA’s Dorian Roldan decided to sell the company not because they were going out of business, but because they could never grow if they didn’t have help and capital and it happened because Roldan put his ego to the side.

Konnan said that the problem in AAA wasn’t talent or booking, but their budget for a whole year of television production was less than what WWE spends on one episode of their own, so it was holding them back.

The former WCW and TNA star also shot back at criticism from fans over the sale, saying it was inevitable.

“What happened? You can’t stop it. And what’s going to happen? You can’t stop that either,” Konnan said. “And the only thing we’re going to give you is a much better finished product, and that benefits everybody, and more work to a lot of people, and more work to other Latinos that a lot of people complain and say why aren’t they being used correctly? Now they will!”

