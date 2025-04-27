Jade Cargill, Aleister Black, and Thekla notes

– Jade Cargill says she doesn’t mind it at all when fans stare at her or check her out.

I don’t mind it https://t.co/2jDxAcqxNx — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 27, 2025

– During a podcast interview, Aleister Black recalled getting advice from Bray Wyatt.

“I miss Bray, so much. I grabbed my phone the other day and I was scrolling through my messages and I found one of my old conversations with him. I used to send him these messages with ideas and stuff, and one of the last things he ever said to me was, ‘Don’t let them tell you who you are. Stand for what you stand for.’ At the time, I was mentally not doing great. I was like, ‘This idea, that idea, what do you think I should go with?’ He’s like, ‘It doesn’t matter. Just don’t let them tell you what you need to do. You’ll know what you need to do. Stand your ground and don’t let them shake you into something you don’t feel comfortable with. This is who you are and what you do, so stick to it.’ That is relevant today.”

(Source: Stone Cold Oh No)

– Thekla has officially finished her run with Stardom and plans to work in the U.S., with WWE and AEW among the companies showing interest as she now has representation to help with the process.

(Source: Fightful)

