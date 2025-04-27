Dustin Rhodes says he will finish his career in AEW, CM Punk is not a fan of pryo

Apr 27, 2025

Dustin Rhodes says AEW respects him unlike WWE and he will finish his career there before retiring.

CM Punk is not a fan of pyro.

“I don’t think I’ve ever pictured myself as ‘guy standing on the second rope holding up a title while they waste money on pyro and confetti.’ I screamed at Kevin Dunn, I can’t remember what Mania it was, when I got all that pyro. So pissed off. I do not need it, do not want it. It’s a crutch. It is a crutch. ‘They spent all this money on this bullshit. This guy must be important.’ Awesome entrance music sets the mood. Pyro just makes dogs angry.”

(source: The Masked Man Show with)

