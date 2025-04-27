Dustin Rhodes on his WWE career, Ivy Nile & Creed Brothers at UFC event, new WWE trademark, more

– WWE has filed the trademark ’Jin Tala’.

– Creed Brothers & Ivy Nile are at UFC Kansas City;

– Dustin Rhodes reflects:

No, I had a wonderful career as Goldust and respect the shit out of my time with WWE. Goldust ran its course. I am having the time of my life coming back full circle as Dustin Rhodes. No hate towards them. I had 24 yrs there. My passion lies where I am at now, @aew. I watch all… https://t.co/uekE6cjc0c

— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 27, 2025