Beach Break Collision to air on May 17 instead of back-to-back with Dynamite

The Beach Break themed episodes of Dynamite and Collision will not air back-to-back as previously reported, but instead will keep their regular time slots on TBS and TNT respectively.

While Collision will be taping on May 14 right after Dynamite, the episode will air on May 17. Originally it was thought that it will be another four-hour block on TBS but that is not the case now.

AEW were going to do a separate tapings for Collision on May 17 but those were scrapped in favor of recording it from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois right after Dynamite.

The upcoming Fyter Fest and Summer Blockbuster theme shows will still be four-hour blocks.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

