Zelina Vega comments after winning the United States Title

Byron Saxton interviewed Zelina Vega after becoming the new #WWE Women’s United States Champion.

Byron Saxton: “Hey, Zelina. I hate to interrupt your quiet time here, but you know we spoke before your match tonight, and now you’re looking at it. What is going through your mind? The words, ‘Zelina Vega, new women’s United States champion.'”

Zelina Vega: “You remember that part when we were talking about earlier that I’m at a loss for words? I think it’s even more now. I don’t even know what to say, I’m looking at it and it doesn’t feel real because this was something that was just in my dreams and now it’s real life and I’m holding it, it’s kind of just crazy, you know, so I’m like, ‘I don’t know, it’s, it’s, I can’t believe it’s real, I can’t believe I’m holding this right now and saying that my name is in the history books as the second woman’s United States Champion, that’s absolutely insane to me, and I can’t wait to bring this home to my mom, to my stepdad, my brothers, my grandmother, everybody, my aunts. I can’t wait to just finally bring home singles gold to my family. And it’s been a really amazing night for my household. So I’m very happy, very, very happy.”

Byron Saxton: “On that note, and you kind of touched on it, this is your first singles championship in WWE. Did you ever think this day would come?”

Zelina Vega: “It’s one that you always pray for, but you never really know if it’s going to happen. I think hearing the words ‘you deserve it’ as I was kind of walking up with this up the ramp really shocked me because I felt like maybe the fans had given up on me honestly. It’s been a while since I’ve been able to not just capture gold but have a win and this felt like a win for me, but just also a win for my friends, my family, my fellow LWO members. I mean, Rey Mysterio is a former United States champion. I was like, ‘I’ve seen him come back with this.’ And Eddie Guerrero was a former United States champion. Like, this is just history. And I can’t believe that I’m finally a part of it. So, so happy. I’m like, I feel like I have to pinch myself, honestly, bro, because it doesn’t seem real.”

Byron Daxton: “It’s real. It’s real. So what um, if you had a message for people out there who’ve been in your similar situation. They’ve been in the trenches, they’ve been grinding, they’ve had frustrations, they’ve had setbacks, and yet they finally accomplished what they were working for. What message would that be?”

Zelina Vega: “I mean, the cliche is never stop, right? But I think it needs to be never give up on yourself. Because I have come close to that so many times in my life, and there was always a turnaround. There’s always going to be The moments where you hit rock bottom and then you pick yourself back up. So it’s never give up on yourself because if Zelina Vega can stand here as United States champion, anybody who’s been told that they were too small, too fat, too short, too skinny, not pretty enough. I’ve been told everything in the world as to why I shouldn’t be champion. But I finally am…. Finally.”

Byron Saxton: “Once again. Zelina, congratulations. You are the new women’s United States champion.”

Zelina Vega: “Thank you.”

