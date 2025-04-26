WWE receives nearly $10 million in total from Nevada for WrestleMania 41

The Nevada Current reported yesterday that WWE received an additional $4.2 million in tax credits on top of the $5 million they received from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for bringing WrestleMania to Sin City.

The $4.2 million sum was approved by the Nevada Film Office and the Governor’s Office for Economic Development.

“The $4.2 million in transferable film tax credits represents roughly 12% of the $33.7 million total production budget WWE estimated for two nights of WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and three nights of wrestling events at nearby T-Mobile Arena,” the Nevada Current wrote. “But $4.2 million is more than half of what the company estimated it would spend on local labor and at local businesses.”

In total, WWE paid $2.4 million for Nevada stagehands, $2.7 million for non-resident “below-the-line” labor, $17 million for non-resident “above the line” talent (wrestlers, executives, etc.), $5.3 million in Nevada expenditures, $8.6 million in non-Nevada expenditures, and $260,000 for Nevada security workers.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

