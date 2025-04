Video: John Cena made an appearance during the NFL draft

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena made a surprise appearance during the NFL Draft to introduce the New England Patriots’ pick.

17x @wwe champ ✅

Make an NFL draft pick ✅

The can do it all @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/5uZViIjnws — NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2025

