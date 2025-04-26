Seth Rollins isn’t worried about Heyman turning on him, Danielson says his neck is wrecked

– While speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, Seth Rollins explained why he isn’t worried about Paul Heyman betraying him. He said their partnership is all about business and that it’s special because two of the smartest people in wrestling are working together to build the future. Rollins pointed out that Roman Reigns isn’t around enough and CM Punk can’t be trusted, but he sees himself as someone who is both reliable and always there. He said Paul Heyman truly cares about wrestling and will always do what’s best for the business, and so will he.

– Bryan Danielson expressed deep contentment with his wrestling career, acknowledging the physical toll it has taken on him, saying, “My neck is wrecked.” He emphasized that while continuing to compete isn’t impossible, it comes down to “risk versus reward at this point, right?” His focus now is on preserving his health for his family, sharing, “I want to be able to live comfortably with my wife and kids.” Reflecting on broader societal pressures, Danielson observed, “One of the things our society has a real problem with is realizing when enough is enough,” and ultimately affirmed his personal sense of closure, stating, “I’m very satisfied with my career, and I think enough is enough.”

