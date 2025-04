Saraya says she prefers the Paige character

Saraya says she prefers the Paige character and would rather return as Paige than as Saraya:

“Oh I would take Paige again. I love that character. I love Paige, I love the music, she was a badass.

“I feel like being Saraya – Saraya was a different character in AEW, it’s more of like a chickenshit heel, which was fun, but I prefer Paige, for sure.

“And if I was to be Saraya, it would be a Paige version of Saraya.”

(One-on-One with Andro Mammo)

