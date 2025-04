NXT Live Results / Orlando, Fl / Sat Apr 26, 2025

The Complete Results from the Englewood Neighborhood Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid

Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright defeat Aria Bennett and Chantel Monroe

Drake Morreaux defeats Harlem Lewis

Penina Tuielaepa defeats Layla Diggs via DQ due to interference by Jaida Parker.

Oro Mensah defeats Keanu Carver

NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger with Je’Von Evans defeat Wes Lee / Tyriek Igwe / Tyson DuPont

Lola Vice defeats Wendy Choo

Gallus: Wolfgang / Joe and Mark Coffey defeat Kale Dixon / Uriah Connors / Drako Knox

Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo defeats Javier Bernal

Roxanne Perez and Giulia defeat NXT Women’s North American Champion and WWE Speed Champion Sol Ruca and Zaria due to interference by NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer

Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi defeats Brooks Jensen (with The Culling)

