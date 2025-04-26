Notes on Chelsea Green, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega, Jeff Hardy, and Leon Slater

Apr 26, 2025 - by staff

Jeff Hardy painting up “the third hardy boy” Leon Slater… mark our words this guy will headline a WrestleMania one day. He competes for PROGRESS Wrestling at Super Strong Style 16 in May.

Aleister Black and Zelina Vega share a moment backstage after her title win and his re-debut with the company

Chelsea Green before she lost the WWE Women’s United States Championship on SmackDown

