Notes on Chelsea Green, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega, Jeff Hardy, and Leon Slater

– Jeff Hardy painting up “the third hardy boy” Leon Slater… mark our words this guy will headline a WrestleMania one day. He competes for PROGRESS Wrestling at Super Strong Style 16 in May.

– Aleister Black and Zelina Vega share a moment backstage after her title win and his re-debut with the company

– Chelsea Green before she lost the WWE Women’s United States Championship on SmackDown

