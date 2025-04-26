JBL discusses WWE’s acquisition of AAA and the challenges of integration

JBL discussed WWE’s acquisition of AAA, emphasizing the strategic advantages, saying, “Why wouldn’t you try to figure out a way to integrate these other companies into you? Because now you don’t have to build more NXTs.” He pointed out the practical benefits, explaining, “Now you don’t have to build an NXT down in Mexico to get more Luchadores, you own a company down there now that is a pipeline to you, but also a place your guys can go as well.” JBL highlighted the mutual benefits, stating, “It’s a mutually beneficial relationship.” He predicted wider expansion, adding, “I think you’re going to see it all over the world. I think you’re going to see it in Europe. I think you’ll see it down in Australia. I think you’ll see it, for sure, in Japan, and I think you’ll probably see one here in the United States.”

Speaking about the challenges of integration, JBL noted, “That integration is gonna be tough, because I’ve wrestled down in Mexico since the early 90s, and it’s a different style, and they want that different style.” He explained the cultural balance required, saying, “They want what they have grown up with. But they want some of the stuff coming from America, but America wants some of the stuff coming from Japan, too.” Still, JBL cautioned, “But that doesn’t mean that we want just a Japanese style.” He further stressed the importance of respecting tradition, saying, “It’s an integration that’s going to have to go to their culture and heritage.” Confident in leadership, JBL concluded, “I think Jeremy will do a great job, but it’s a very tricky thing to go down there and run creative and stay true to what the Mexican people want, and they want the Lucha style.”

Source: Something to Wrestle with John Layfield

