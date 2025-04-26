Iyo Sky, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Chris Jericho notes

Apr 26, 2025 - by staff

– Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer has reported that the entire storyline of Becky Lynch replacing Bayley at the last moment and becoming champion at WrestleMania 41 was all Becky Lynch’s idea.

Iyo Sky stated: “Follow Your Dreams “!!! Running into Stone Cold, after retaining at Wrestlemania 41.

– Veteran journalist Bill Apter has suggested that if Chris Jericho returns, he should do commentary and not wrestle much.

“I would like to see Chris Jericho in the broadcast booth. I think he’s so entertaining; he’s so good. Periodically he’s on the AEW broadcast team; he is perfect as a broadcaster. He would be tremendous as a WWE broadcaster,” Apter said.

