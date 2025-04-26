Iyo Sky, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Chris Jericho notes

– Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer has reported that the entire storyline of Becky Lynch replacing Bayley at the last moment and becoming champion at WrestleMania 41 was all Becky Lynch’s idea.

– Iyo Sky stated: “Follow Your Dreams “!!! Running into Stone Cold, after retaining at Wrestlemania 41.

I would never have imagined five years ago that I would be getting incredibly cool accolades from Stone Cold Steve Austin in the future. Life is beautiful and WWE is full of dreams.

FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS!!✨✨@steveaustinBSR #WrestleMania https://t.co/UTvnbIf12N — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) April 25, 2025

– Veteran journalist Bill Apter has suggested that if Chris Jericho returns, he should do commentary and not wrestle much.

“I would like to see Chris Jericho in the broadcast booth. I think he’s so entertaining; he’s so good. Periodically he’s on the AEW broadcast team; he is perfect as a broadcaster. He would be tremendous as a WWE broadcaster,” Apter said.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

