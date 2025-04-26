Four-hour AEW Beach Break episode announced for May 14

The upcoming AEW Beach Break themed episode of Dynamite will now also carry over to Collision in a four-hour broadcast on May 14.

AEW had canceled the May 17 Collision tapings earlier this week and the show will now air immediately after Dynamite live from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The company will also have a four-hour Fyter Fest on June 4 and a four-hour Summer Blockbuster on June 11, followed by Grand Slam: Mexico the following week on June 18.

Special Announcement! ️ AEW Beach Break will feature a live broadcast of #AEWDynamite as well as a special taping of #AEWCollision on Wednesday, May 14, at the @NOW_Arena in Chicago! ️ Additionally, @ringofhonor Supercard of Honor has been rescheduled for Friday, July… pic.twitter.com/7RXJoHLoHS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2025

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

