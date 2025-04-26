Four-hour AEW Beach Break episode announced for May 14

Apr 26, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

The upcoming AEW Beach Break themed episode of Dynamite will now also carry over to Collision in a four-hour broadcast on May 14.

AEW had canceled the May 17 Collision tapings earlier this week and the show will now air immediately after Dynamite live from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The company will also have a four-hour Fyter Fest on June 4 and a four-hour Summer Blockbuster on June 11, followed by Grand Slam: Mexico the following week on June 18.

