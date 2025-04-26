Charlotte Flair says she wants the ‘Charlotte’ character to be more like her real self

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair says she wants the ‘Charlotte’ character to be more like her real self Ashley, as ‘Charlotte’ has always come across too perfect and not relatable:

“On the opposite side of WrestleMania, I think I will tap more into that and kind of try to bring me – Ashley, the real person – to Charlotte, because I do feel like Charlotte really isn’t, the character I made is not relatable.”

“If I could be ‘Charlotte’ in my real life, I would. In reality, if I wasn’t here right now, I’d be in sweats watching old episodes of Sex and the City.

“But no, I feel like at this stage in my career I’d like to pull the curtain back a little bit and show them like, hey I’ve been this hardcore, dominant bitch for however many years. But I’d like to also be able to high-five the kids as I walk down the aisle.”

source: People

