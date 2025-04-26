Bob Caudle’s wife passes away

The pro wrestling world has lot another one.

On Friday morning, an announcement was released regarding the passing of an extended member of the pro wrestling community.

“I’m always excited to get a call from Bob Caudle, but this morning’s I was not prepared for,” the NWA Legends account on X wrote today. “The voice of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling called to let me know my friend, his wife Jackie Caudle, had passed away last night.”

The announcement continued, “Please keep Mr. Caudle and their family and friends in your prayers. Recently, they’d just celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary. Godspeed!”

Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Jackie Caudle and the Caudle family.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

