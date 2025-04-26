Bianca Belair out of action with multiple broken fingers

Bianca Belair will be out of action for a while after the former champion suffered an injury at WrestleMania during the triple threat match for the WWE Women’s World title.

Appearing on Smackdown last night in a backstage segment, Belair revealed she suffered multiple broken fingers, with her left hand heavily wrapped, fingers taped together, and her ring finger also sporting a splint.

It’s unclear at what point in the match she suffered the broken fingers but Belair finished the match as expected.

No timeframe was announced as to when she will be returning to the ring.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

