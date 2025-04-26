Aleister Black reflectes on his wrestling career and future

Aleister Black reflected on his wrestling career and future, saying, “I’m 39. I hope that I have another five to eight years left in me.” He shared optimism about his physical condition, noting, “Physically, I feel great. I think this is the best I’ve looked physically as well.” Acknowledging how advancements have helped athletes, he explained, “Technology changes, nutrition changes, science changes, sports science changes. You see athletes getting older and older and being able to perform at higher levels, even when they’re old.” Black believes he benefits from those advancements too, saying, “I definitely feel I’m part of that in certain aspects.”

However, he remained realistic about his career, admitting, “I have no illusions about this that the majority of my career is well past me, absolutely.” Rather than feeling sadness, he embraced it, stating, “That’s not a sad thing, that’s a good thing. Being able to survive for this long and staying relevant, I’d say that’s something I’m definitely proud of.” He expressed gratitude for his loyal supporters, sharing, “Dedicated fanbase, we’re still doing good despite setback after setback after all the things that have happened, they’re all still there and it’s heartwarming to feel that a lot of people are still rooting for me.”

Reflecting on his personal struggles, Black said, “That’s something I think I lost sight of. You dive down into that darkness you feel and that misery you cling onto, especially when that’s what you’re used to your entire life.” He acknowledged a powerful shift in mindset, explaining, “Going back to that first emotion you’re familiar of; everything is bad, everything will be falling down anyway. It doesn’t matter. To have that control is life-changing and that mechanism is the best thing I’ve learned over the last year.” In closing, Black showed acceptance and peace with his career’s trajectory, saying, “This is absolutely a part of me that has accepted, at age 39, I have five to eight years left, and I’m okay with that.”

Source: Wrestle and Flow Films

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

