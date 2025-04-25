WWE SmackDown Results 4/25/25

WWE SmackDown emanates from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Scheduled tonight’s show is the post-WrestleMania 41 appearances of John Cena, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, as well as a TLC match for the WWE Tag-Team Championships involving Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. DIY, as well as Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega for the WWE Women’s United States Championship.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, April 25, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – APRIL 25, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We hear Joe Tessitore welcome us to the show from a sold out Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX. We then head into an extended recap package showing all of the highlights from a busy WrestleMania 41 Week in Las Vegas, NV.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena & Randy Orton Kick Off This Week’s Show

From there, we settle inside Dickies Arena again, live, where we hear the familiar sounds of John Cena’s iconic entrance tune. The crowd explodes with cheers as the record 17-time WWE Champion makes his way to the ring with his title belt around his waist — backwards.

Cena settles in the ring, poses with his title with a mean mug, before pointing to new WWE ring announcer Mark Shunock. Once again he hands him a piece of paper and forces him to read a more proper introduction for the likes of himself. A loud “Let’s go Cena!” and “Cena sucks!” dueling chant breaks out in the background.

“The Greatest of All-Time, the never-seen-17, gracing Forth Worth, TX. with his presence for the last time… the last great champion, John Cena!” is the less ‘disrespectful’ introduction Shunock is forced to make as Cena poses with his title and his recent trademark sour puss.

John Cena then raises the microphone and begins to speak, but much like he did to Cody Rhodes last week, the theme for his newest rival, Randy Orton, hits. “The Viper” makes his way down to the ring to confront Cena after laying him out with an ‘RKO out of nowhere’ earlier this week at the Raw After Mania show.

