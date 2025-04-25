Video: Update on tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Nick Aldis announces the following for tonight’s SmackDown …

• Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena in the building

• WWE Tag Team Titles TLC Match will main event

• Chelsea Green defends the Women’s United States Title against Zelina Vega

@RealNickAldis has some HUGE news regarding tonight's #SmackDown including Undisputed WWE Champion @JohnCena being in the building, and an interesting phone conversation with @ImChelseaGreen… 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/2u9Ay3ZCCc — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2025

Be sure to join us tonight at 8PM ET for live coverage

