Video: Update on tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Apr 25, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Nick Aldis announces the following for tonight’s SmackDown …

• Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena in the building
• WWE Tag Team Titles TLC Match will main event
• Chelsea Green defends the Women’s United States Title against Zelina Vega

Be sure to join us tonight at 8PM ET for live coverage

