Video: Update on tonight’s WWE Smackdown
Nick Aldis announces the following for tonight’s SmackDown …
• Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena in the building
• WWE Tag Team Titles TLC Match will main event
• Chelsea Green defends the Women’s United States Title against Zelina Vega
@RealNickAldis has some HUGE news regarding tonight's #SmackDown including Undisputed WWE Champion @JohnCena being in the building, and an interesting phone conversation with @ImChelseaGreen…
8ET/7CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/2u9Ay3ZCCc
— WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2025
Be sure to join us tonight at 8PM ET for live coverage