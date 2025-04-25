Smackdown Preview, Toni Storm attends the TCM Film Festival (photos)
– AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm attended the opening night of the TCM Film Festival in Hollywood, walking the red carpet for a screening of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back at the Chinese Theatre.
“Timeless” Toni Storm shines on the @TCM Film Festival red carpet in Hollywood ✨
The AEW Women’s World Champion attended the screening of @starwars 'The Empire Strikes Back' on the opening night of #TCMFF at the @ChineseTheatres! pic.twitter.com/G4Zguw3foA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2025
Toni Storm’s face card is *chef’s kiss* pic.twitter.com/SHhzN9VN3O
— (@AnnetteReid247) April 25, 2025
Smackdown preview …
– The Street Profits vs MCMG vs DIY in a TLC match for the Tag Team Titles
– Aleister Black returns
– John Cena advertised
– Cody Rhodes advertised