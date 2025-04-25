Smackdown Preview, Toni Storm attends the TCM Film Festival (photos)

– AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm attended the opening night of the TCM Film Festival in Hollywood, walking the red carpet for a screening of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back at the Chinese Theatre.

“Timeless” Toni Storm shines on the @TCM Film Festival red carpet in Hollywood ✨ The AEW Women’s World Champion attended the screening of @starwars 'The Empire Strikes Back' on the opening night of #TCMFF at the @ChineseTheatres! pic.twitter.com/G4Zguw3foA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2025

Smackdown preview …

– The Street Profits vs MCMG vs DIY in a TLC match for the Tag Team Titles

– Aleister Black returns

– John Cena advertised

– Cody Rhodes advertised

