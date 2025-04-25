Renee Paquette interviews Master P (video), note on the Wrestlemania 3 way title match, Kross note

Apr 25, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Renee Paquette caught up with Master P

Karrion Kross is expected to be featured more on TV in the coming months.

(source: WrestleVotes)

– This weeks edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has given the WWE Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania between Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair a five star rating.

