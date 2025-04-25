Renee Paquette interviews Master P (video), note on the Wrestlemania 3 way title match, Kross note
– Renee Paquette caught up with Master P
EXCLUSIVE: Renee Paquette caught up with Master P to break down his wild #AEWDynamite debut and shine a spotlight on the Team Hope Foundation
Visit https://t.co/56bIwwxMLx for more information.@MasterPMiller @teamhopenola @reneepaquette pic.twitter.com/wxv1W8G7Ym
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2025
– Karrion Kross is expected to be featured more on TV in the coming months.
(source: WrestleVotes)
– This weeks edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has given the WWE Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania between Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair a five star rating.