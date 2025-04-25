NXT Live Results / Dade City, Fl / Fri Apr 25, 2025
The Complete Results from the Dade City Armory:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
Wren Sinclair defeats Lainey Reid
Lexis King defeats Shiloh Hill
The Culling: Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance (with Izzi Dame) defeats Chase U 2.0: Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon
Izzi Dame defeats Karmen Petrovic
The No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne and Tavion Heights defeat Out the Mud: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
Thea Hail defeats Bailey Humphrey
Trick Williams defeats Anthony Luke
NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca defeats Cora Jade
Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura
Thanks to @JeffReidUP and @krs_one3 in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM