NXT Live Results / Dade City, Fl / Fri Apr 25, 2025

The Complete Results from the Dade City Armory:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

Wren Sinclair defeats Lainey Reid

Lexis King defeats Shiloh Hill

The Culling: Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance (with Izzi Dame) defeats Chase U 2.0: Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon

Izzi Dame defeats Karmen Petrovic

The No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne and Tavion Heights defeat Out the Mud: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

Thea Hail defeats Bailey Humphrey

Trick Williams defeats Anthony Luke

NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca defeats Cora Jade

Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura

